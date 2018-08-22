Kobach sees tax reform, immigration as ‘principles’ that will attract Republicans who didn’t vote for him in primary

Republican candidate for governor, Kris Kobach is touting his tax reform measures as a potential point of agreement between him and the Republicans who voted for his opponents in the just-finished primary.

“There are two tax reforms that I think are the most urgent right now,” said Kobach Wednesday. “One is, we need to

return the federal income tax windfall back to Kansas taxpayers. The Trump tax cut on the federal level, if the state had made a parallel change, Kansas taxpayers, we would have saved $137 million in the first year on our state taxes.

Unfortunately, the legislature fell five votes short and didn’t make that change.”

Kobach says he wants that bill to be retroactive so that the whole windfall can be given back to the people.

“I want to look at property tax appraisal increases,” said Kobach. “I’ve been talking about this on the campaign trail. So

many Kansans are getting taxed out of the homes they thought they could retire in. I want to put a 2 percent cap on the amount of property value increase that can occur in any given year through reappraisals. I think that will give a lot of benefit to taxpayers who are really hard hit and are worried that they can’t stay in their homes, because of these appraisal increases, which are really stealth tax hikes.”

Kobach believes that Republicans will come back to him in the general election, because his campaign is built on the principles they can agree on.

“The principles that I campaigned on are in the Republican Party platform,” said Kobach. “Reducing taxes is at the very

core of our party and so is stopping illegal immigration. The differences between the candidates in the primary may have been differences of style and familiarity. I don’t believe that Republicans have abandoned these fundamental Republican principles.”

Kobach won a seven-way primary by just 350 votes. He will have four opponents on the ballot in the general election.