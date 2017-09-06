WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


49°F
Clear
Feels Like 49°
Winds West 5 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear75°
47°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear81°
56°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear85°
60°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy84°
61°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear83°
59°

Kobach sharp, then conciliatory on 6-month delay in DACA end

by on September 6, 2017 at 6:20 AM (33 mins ago)

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach says a delayed end to a program protecting young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children is still a “good day for the rule of law.”

The Wichita Eagle reported Kobach’s comment in an interview Tuesday after he told television’s “Fox & Friends” that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program should end immediately.

Former President Barack Obama started the program in 2012.

President Donald Trump announced the program would end in six months. Kobach is vice chairman of Trump’s commission on election fraud and a Republican
candidate for governor.

Kobach said on television that DACA is unconstitutional and the U.S. shouldn’t keep violating its constitution. But he later told The Eagle that a slow end is still an end to the program.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.