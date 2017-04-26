Kobach still wants to see border wall built, even as Trump lets budget bill go forward without immediate funding

Kansas Secretary of State and immigration adviser to the Trump Administration Kris Kobach believes that the sooner the United States builds a wall on its border with Mexico, the better.

“It is something that will take a lot of time,” Kobach said. “You’re talking about roughly 1500 miles that still needs to be built, that isn’t adequate. A public work of that scale just is necessarily going to take well over a year, maybe even two years. The longer we delay in starting, the longer it will be before its finished.”

Kobach believes that the people have spoken on the issue.

“If you asked people, what was the thing he most clearly pledged to the American people, they would say the wall,” said Kobach. “I think it’s got to get done and sooner is better than later. It also sends a signal every time we make some change in policy or do something regarding immigration law, it immediately has an effect on the flow of people across the border illegally.”

For example, if there is an amnesty proposal, more people cross because they want to be eligible, while if enforcement is increased, fewer people cross. Kobach clarified that a virtual wall is not enough, in his opinion.

“If you have sensors in the ground, those tell you that somebody crossed over that piece of ground at a certain time,” said Kobach. “That doesn’t stop anyone. Similarly, a drone may tell you that there’s a group of people crossing north in this portion of the desert, but that doesn’t stop them. It may or may not allow Border Patrol to get there in the middle of the night to intercept them. The physical barrier actually slows traffic down and serves as a force multiplier. If you’ve got a thirty foot wall then patrolling one mile of the border may only take two border patrol agents rather than twenty.”

President Donald Trump has decided not to push the issue for now on this week’s budget proposal, but reports say it might resurface later in the year.