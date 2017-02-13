Kobach Tells CNN Audience He’ll Have More Voter Fraud Evidence By The End Of The Month

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach told a national audience on CNN Monday that he is looking forward to finding out at the end of this month if there is widespread voter fraud in the state of New Hampshire. New Hampshire is a new member of the multi-state compact that Kansas administers which cross-references voter registrations to find out if people are registered in more than one state.

“New Hampshire is a same-day registration state,” said Kobach. “On Election Day, November 8th, 2016, six thousand people registered in New Hampshire using an out-of-state driver’s license as their form of identification. Of those over six thousand, just under three thousand, so just under half, used a Massachusetts driver’s license.”

Kobach acknowledged that some of those will be legitimate registrations of people who just moved, however he believes that not all of them will be.

“Many of those will be out of state residents who voted in the state,” said Kobach.

The issue is that even in his home state, where Kobach has had prosecutorial authority, such a claim has been difficult for him to prove, even though he cites large numbers of duplicate registrations across the compact.

“Of the thirty states, we have about three million people who are registered in more than one state,” said Kobach.

CNN says Kobach has only prosecuted nine voter fraud cases in Kansas, though he says more prosecutions are coming.