Kobach tells KU to remove display of altered U.S. flag from museum

Kansas Secretary of State and candidate for governor Kris Kobach is telling the University of Kansas to remove from the Spencer Museum of Art an art display featuring an altered American flag.

The display, which had flown on a flag pole on the Lawrence campus, was taken down Wednesday and moved to the museum after Kobach, Governor Jeff Colyer and other Republican political candidates complained that it was disrespectful.

Kansas Chancellor Doug Girod said in a statement that the display, which was part of a national art project called “Pledges of Allegiance,” caused conversations on Wednesday that generated public safety concerns. He didn’t elaborate.

Kobach, who is running against Colyer in the GOP primary, said Colyer’s demand that the flag be taken down didn’t solve the problem.