Kobach touting election security measures as vital to correctly counting primary win

Current Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is touting the election security measures he helped spearhead as assisting in getting the correct result in the close Republican primary election that has given him the nod for the gubernatorial nomination.

“This election, perhaps more than any other piece of evidence, makes the case for photo ID and proof of citizenship,” said Kobach. “Look, the margin is 345 votes as of this morning. It will change a little bit more as a few more counties canvass in the next few days. Anytime you’re talking about 300 votes or so separating the winner and the second place finisher in a statewide election, that’s extraordinary.”

Kobach says he’s been consistent in court and in the court of public opinion.

“The reason we have these election security measures is not only to ensure that every vote is counted that is fair and is not outweighed by a fraudulent vote or an ineligible voter, but it also makes a difference in close races. Some on the left, particularly the ACLU, would mock my claim, oh we know of a few hundred aliens or more than a hundred aliens who registered or attempted to register in Kansas and they’d say, oh a few hundred. That’s not a big deal. In a typical Kansas statewide election, nearly a million people vote, what’s a few hundred when a million people vote. What’s a few hundred? When the margin is three hundred, that’s enough to steal an election.”

The only poll we have on the general election has Kobach and Laura Kelly within the margin of error, so it could come up again as soon as this fall if that polling holds.