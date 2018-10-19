WIBW News Now!

Kobach’s lawyer seeking to delay release of video of him being questioned in federal voting-rights lawsuit

by on October 19, 2018 at 11:52 AM (1 hour ago)

An attorney for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is seeking to delay the release of a video of him being questioned in a federal voting-rights lawsuit to avoid hurting his campaign for governor.

The Wichita Eagle reports a court filing late Wednesday by Sue Becker draws a link between stopping the video’s release and Kobach’s campaign as the Republican nominee for governor.  Becker is general counsel for the secretary of state’s office.

The video was played during the trial of a federal lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union against a state law requiring new voters to provide proof of their U.S. citizenship when registering.  U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson struck down the law in June.  The ACLU and Kobach’s office have been sparring over the video’s potential release.

