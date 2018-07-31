Kobach’s running mate has loaned more than $1.5 million to campaign since April

Conservative hardliner Kris Kobach is relying on his running mate to finance his campaign to unseat Governor Jeff Colyer in the state’s Republican primary.

Campaign finance reports available online Tuesday show that Kobach’s choice for lieutenant governor, Wichita businessman Wink Hartman, has loaned their campaign more than $1.5 million since April.

The loans gave Kobach a significant fundraising advantage over Colyer through last week. They account for the bulk of the $1.7 million Kobach’s campaign has raised since the year started.

Kobach is the Kansas secretary of state and a sometime adviser to President Donald Trump. He’s had fundraisers with Donald Trump Jr. and conservative gun-rights rock musician Ted Nugent.

Colyer’s campaign has relied on donors for funds and raised more than $834,000 since the start of the year.