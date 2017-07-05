Kobach’s struggles in getting voter info won’t make much impact on gubernatorial bid, KU professor says

A University of Kansas political scientist believes that the lack of success of Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s search for voter information across the country probably won’t make much of an impact on his bid for Kansas Governor.

“This is probably not the kind of issue that, a year and a half from now, is going to factor very much into a gubernatorial race if he wins the Republican nomination,” said Patrick Miller of KU.

One area where it might is with people who are unfamiliar with Kobach.

“There actually are a lot of Kansans who don’t know who Kris Kobach is from polling we have,” said Miller. “Those people are not paying a lot of attention to the Secretary of State’s office. This might be the first introduction he has to some voters, and it may not be the most positive one.”

However, just his presence on the commission may help to raise his national profile, and out-of-state money can mean a lot in elections for governor generally.

“National fundraising is very important,” said Miller. “It’s something that most gubernatorial candidates in most states will engage in. In fact, in many states, it’s not uncommon to find people running for governor, where a significant chunk, if not, sometimes, most of their money comes from out-of-state sources. I don’t know if we’ve had someone like that in Kansas, necessarily, but particularly in larger states, that’s common.”

Miller notes that holding governor’s offices is important to the national parties and business interests that may want to move to a state may spend some money in an effort to get a positive regulatory environment.