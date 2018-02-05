Koch family to open unconventional private school in Wichita

Two members of the Koch family are financing a new private school in Kansas that will incorporate aspects of the “Maker movement” and other education innovations.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Chase and Annie Koch are opening a new pre-K-through-12th-grade school on Wichita State University’s campus. The couple are the son and daughter-in-law of Koch Industries CEO Charles Koch.

The school is called Wonder and is scheduled to open for preschool and elementary-age children in September. Wonder is expected to have a mastery-based approach to academics rather than traditional grade levels. There also won’t be traditional grades or report cards.

The lease agreement between Wonder and the Wichita State Innovation Alliance says that total launch costs are estimated at about $1.5 million, which includes renovations and equipment.