Koch Industries Still Operating in Russia

Some big American companies such as McDonald’s and Disney have closed down their operations in Russia, but one Kansas company has not, and has released a statement as to why it hasn’t.
Koch Industries says the Russian invasion violates the company’s values and principles, and that the company has provided financial assistance to employees and their families from Ukraine, and humanitarian aid to those affected in neighboring countries.
Koch operates two glass plants in Russia, employing about 600 people.
The company says that it is very likely that, if it chose to abandon those plants, the Russian government would seize them, and their employees there would be under even greater threat.
Koch says it has no other physical assets in Russia, and outside of the glass plants, employ 15 individuals in the country.
The company says that they are complying with all sanctions, laws, and regulations governing relationships and transactions within all countries where they operate.