Koepka Takes PGA, Woodland Finishes in Tie for Sixth

Brooks Koepka has won his first PGA Championship, playing poised and mistake-free golf down the stretch amid ear-splitting roars for Tiger Woods and a late charge from revitalized Adam Scott.

Koepka won his third major in the last seven majors played while not playing in the Masters earlier this year.

Koepka shot a four under par 66 to hold off Tiger Woods who shot a final round 64, which is the best score he has ever shot in the final round of a major.

Topeka native Gary Woodland finished in a tie for sixth after shooting a one under par 69 in his final round of the PGA Championship.

Woodland, who led after two rounds, finished with his best ever finish in a major championship.

The former Shawnee Heights T-Bird finished the day with four birdies, three bogeys and the rest pars. Woodland started out rough with bogeys at four and five but bounced back with birdies on eight, 11, 12 and 14.

After the top 10 finish, which will net him a payday of $334,713, it also moved him up five spots to 32nd in the Fed-Ex Cup rankings.