Kowar and Pratto Named Minor League Pitcher and Player of the Month

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the Player and Pitcher of the Month Award winners in each of the 11 leagues in Major League Baseball’s player development system.
Triple-A East
Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) right-hander Jackson Kowar went 5-0 with a 1.01 ERA in five starts. He allowed just 17 hits and three earned runs in 26.2 innings while striking out 36 batters. He held opponents to a .183 batting average. Kowar, 24, was selected by Kansas City in Competitive Balance Round A (33rd overall pick) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Florida.
Double-A Central
Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals) first baseman Nick Pratto batted .310 in May and led the league in home runs (nine), walks (19), total bases (57), slugging percentage (.731) and OPS (1.176) and was second in on-base percentage (.446). He finished the month fourth in runs scored (17) and RBI (17). Pratto, 22, was selected by Kansas City in the first round (14th overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Huntington Beach High school in Huntington Beach, California.