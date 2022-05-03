      Weather Alert

KPERS Gets Boost From Legislature

May 3, 2022

Kansas legislators have voted to commit more than $1.1 billion in surplus state funds to shoring up the state pension system for teachers and government workers.

The state Senate voted 26-10 for a bill that would put the funds into the pension system between now and the end of the year.

The House approved the measure last month, and it goes next to Democratic Governor Laura Kelly.

Kelly’s presumed GOP opponent in this year’s race for governor, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, had called for putting $1 billion into the pension system.

Kelly instead proposed giving a $250 rebate to each Kansas resident who filed a state income tax return last year for 2020.

Most Democrats in the Senate voted against the bill after arguing that some surplus funds should be used to give retirees either a one-time bonus or a cost-of-living increase in their benefits.

