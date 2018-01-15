KPI president believes legislature should ‘resist’ violation of separation of powers, disagrees with Governor on funding increase for schools

The President of the Kansas Policy Institute said in a blog post last week that those resisting a mandate to spend more money on K-12 education after the latest Kansas Supreme Court decision are doing the right thing.

“Guidance on how to resist separation of powers violations actually comes from the Kansas Supreme Court,” said KPI President Dave Trabert. “Justice Rosen wrote in the opinion on Solomon v. Kansas, that the government has an obligation, a duty, they called it, to resist efforts to compromise the separation of powers.”

That case involved the legislature taking the power to appoint chief judges away from the Kansas Supreme Court. Trabert also criticized Kansas Governor Sam Brownback for his comments in the State of the State speech that asked for additional money for schools.

“The Governor made a bad situation even worse,” said Trabert. “He’s right in saying that you cannot continue to go down this primrose path of believing that spending more money is going to change anything and then he turned right around and said, well, let’s go spend more money in hope it’s going to change something.”

Trabert believes the Governor himself is not respecting the separation of powers.

“It’s bizarre, there is no basis for it,” Trabert said. “Suggesting that, well, they should go hire more counselors or raise teacher pay, well, they have the money to do that if they want to. These decisions are made by local school boards. For the Governor to say that, well, he’s doing this to follow the rule of law, is contrary to the rule. The rule of law is about how we run our government. One of the underlying tenets of the rule of law is the separation of powers doctrine. Unfortunately, the Governor seems only too willing to walk all over the separation of powers.”

The Kansas Supreme Court did not set a specific number as to how much more funding would be needed to achieve an adequate and equitable school funding solution. The Governor’s proposal is for $600 million phased in over five years.