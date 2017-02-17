KPI President Calls Tax Bill ‘A Giant Slap In The Face To Citizens’

The President of the Kansas Policy Institute did not mince words about the tax legislation sent to Governor Sam Brownback on Friday.

“The action by the House and Senate really is a giant slap in the face to citizens,” said Dave Trabert of KPI. “Every member of the House and Senate saw the results of our statewide public opinion poll.”

Far from a majority of Kansans want their taxes to go up.

“Only 4 percent of Kansans believe that raising the income tax on individuals should be the way to balance the budget,” said Trabert. “Knowing that, they just defiantly hit them with a $1.4 billion tax increase.”

Trabert would not speculate on whether or not Governor Sam Brownback might veto the measure.

“I’m encouraged by his statement that he can’t see himself signing it,” said Trabert. “I guess we’ll have to wait and see.”

Trabert said he hopes the Governor will choose citizens over government.