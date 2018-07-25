Kraft Heinz recalling some Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip due to food poisoning risk

Kraft Heinz is recalling approximately 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip because the affected product is showing signs of product separation which can lead to a potential health hazard.

This could create conditions that would allow botulinium, the bacteria that causes botulism, to grow. Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled. No illnesses have been reported yet.

Consumers who purchased this product should not eat it and return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-310-3704 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern, for a full refund.

This product was distributed to retailers in the U.S. only and was produced and distributed by Kraft Heinz Foods Company.