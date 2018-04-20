Kroger finalizes convenience store sale; here’s what it means for your fuel points

The Kroger Co. Family of Stores is transitioning ownership of most of our convenience stores, including Kwik Shop, Loaf ‘N Jug, Quik Stop Markets, Turkey Hill and Tom Thumb.

First and foremost, our customers trust and privacy are very important to us. Loyalty account and all the information associated with it will remain with The Kroger Co. Family of Stores. In other words, we will not provide the new owner with any of the loyalty account information.

Fuel Points

Customers can still redeem fuel points at transitioning stores (formerly-owned Kwik Shop stores) to save up to $1 per gallon of fuel! However, customers will no longer be able to earn fuel points using their Shopper’s Card at transitioning stores.

Added Bonus! 1-2-3 REWARDS® World MasterCard® and Fred Meyer Rewards® World MasterCard® cardholders will continue to receive an additional 5¢ off per gallon of fuel each time you redeem 100 fuel points.

Convenience Store Loyalty Programs

Food and beverage clubs (such as coffee or fountain drinks) at transitioning stores will expire on April 25. Accumulated rewards can be redeemed through the month of May.

Good news! A small number of convenience stores will be retained by The Kroger Co. Family of Stores. Which means customers can still earn and redeem your fuel points at those locations…and at any of our Fuel Centers in Greensburg, KS, Newton, KS, and Fremont NE.