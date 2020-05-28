KS Department of Labor Pays Out Over $642 Million
Kansas Secretary of Labor Delía García has announced the processing of payments for regular unemployment, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation totaling 107 million dollars in one night.
Payments should hit bank accounts by this weekend.
Those who receive debit cards should see them next week, as issuance of debit cards takes seven to ten days.
KDOL continues to review less than 24,000 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance – or PUA – applications in order to determine eligibility for the program.
KDOL has paid out over 642 million dollars through the different unemployment benefits programs.
PUA expands access to unemployment, in addition to what state and federal law already pays.
PUA includes those who traditionally cannot access unemployment such as self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers, employees of religious organizations, and those who lack sufficient work history or have been disqualified for state benefits.