      Breaking News
Governor signs disaster declaration, calls for special session, warns of grave consequences to state without legislative action

KS Department of Labor Pays Out Over $642 Million

May 28, 2020 @ 5:25am

Kansas Secretary of Labor Delía García has announced the processing of payments for regular unemployment, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation totaling 107 million dollars in one night.

Payments should hit bank accounts by this weekend.

Those who receive debit cards should see them next week, as issuance of debit cards takes seven to ten days.

KDOL continues to review less than 24,000 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance – or PUA – applications in order to determine eligibility for the program.

KDOL has paid out over 642 million dollars through the different unemployment benefits programs.

PUA expands access to unemployment, in addition to what state and federal law already pays.

PUA includes those who traditionally cannot access unemployment such as self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers, employees of religious organizations, and those who lack sufficient work history or have been disqualified for state benefits.

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Man riding on horseback finds missing 87-year-old woman