KS Department of Labor Secretary Resigns
Governor Laura Kelly has announced multiple actions she’s taking to address the issues impacting the Kansas Department of Labor’s ability to handle the volume of claims for Unemployment Insurance, or U.I.
The governor has accepted KDOL Secretary Delía García’s resignation.
The Governor’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Ryan Wright, will serve as acting Secretary of Labor until a permanent candidate is nominated.
Kelly will also bring in specialists to look for ways to improve response times for Kansans applying for UI, implement new processes to manage the caseload, and mitigate future backlogs and errors that have occurred while attempting to deliver payments.
Earlier this month, duplicate payments were made to more than 4500 claimants of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and some Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation claimants for a total of about $7 million.
Without consulting the governor, KDOL began attempting to reverse the duplicate payments in a process known as a “clawback.”
The clawback caused some recipients’ bank accounts to be overdrawn.
KDOL is working with its partner banks to identify and reimburse any recipient whose account was overdrawn because of the clawback.
KDOL will also create a special hotline and an email for Kansans who have been impacted.