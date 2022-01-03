      Weather Alert

KS Supreme Court Upholds Topeka Man’s Murder Conviction

Jan 3, 2022 @ 6:52am

The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld the first-degree murder conviction of a Topeka man over a fatal road rage shooting more than five years ago.

The court rejected arguments from an attorney for Andre Rhoiney Junior that the prosecutor made improper statements during closing arguments.

A Shawnee County judge sentenced Rhoiney to life plus 13 months in prison, with no chance for parole for 25 years.

The shooting of 28-year-old Michael Stadler occurred in October 2016.

According to trial testimony, Rhoiney fired two shots at a van that Stadler was in.

Authorities arrested Rhoiney a few days later on a bus in West Virginia.

He initially gave them a false identity, and they discovered a pistol hidden near his seat.

Rhoiney’s attorney argued that he should get a new trial because the prosecutor said during closing arguments that Rhoiney’s behavior suggested that he knew “he wants to hide out.”

You May Also Like
Kansas Town Makes Nationwide Top Five List
Former Women's Prison Dentist Has Conviction Overturned
Douglas County Considering New Mask Mandates
DA To Decide Charges in Teen Death
Woman Still Seeking Justice 23 Years After Murder
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On