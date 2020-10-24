      Breaking News
Topeka Zoo announces the passing of Avus the Lion

KSHSAA announces 2020 state football brackets

Oct 24, 2020 @ 11:35am

With the high school football regular season over, KSHSAA released the brackets for the state playoffs this week for all six 11-man classes and the two 8-man classes.

Unless otherwise noted, all first-round games will be played at 7:00 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 30. (Conversely, all 8-man games will take place on Thursday, Oct. 29 unless listed otherwise).

All games involving teams in Topeka will be highlighted in green, while all schools in the rest of the 580Preps/Pigskin & Hoops coverage area will be highlighted in yellow.

6A East

6A West

5A East

5A West

4A East

4A West

3A districts 1-4

3A districts 5-8

2A districts 1-4

2A districts 5-8

1A districts 1-2

1A districts 3-4

8M-I districts 1-4

8M-I districts 5-8

8M-II districts 1-4

8M-II districts 5-8

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Sports Scoreboard