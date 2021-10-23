      Weather Alert

KSHSAA announces 2021 state football playoff brackets

Oct 23, 2021 @ 11:12am
KSHSAA football

KSHSAA announced the state football playoff brackets this weekend, following the conclusion of Week 8 of the regular season. That includes the brackets for all six 11-player classes and both 8-player classes.

All 11-player opening-round games will be played at 7:00 CT on Friday, October 29, unless otherwise noted. All 8-player opening-round games will be played on Thursday, Oct. 28, with Friday games for each subsequent round.

Each bracket, broken down by East/West for classes 6A-4A and by district number for classes 3A-8-player, can be viewed below. Additionally, here are the Week 9 matchups for every Topeka team:

Week 9 games featuring Topeka schools

6A West: [13] Wichita-West @ [3] Washburn Rural
6A West: [11] Topeka High @ [6] Lawrence

5A East: [13] Emporia @ [4] Seaman
5A East: [9] Kansas City-Sumner Academy @ [8] Shawnee Heights
5A East: [11] Topeka West @ [6] DeSoto
5A East: [16] Highland Park @ [1] Mill Valley

3A Dist. 1-4: [D4-4] Hiawatha @ [D3-1] Hayden

6A East

6A West

5A East

5A West

4A East

4A West

3A Districts 1-4

3A Districts 5-8

2A Districts 1-4

2A Districts 5-8

1A Districts 1-2

1A Districts 3-4

8M-I Districts 1-4

8M-I Districts 5-8

8M-II Districts 1-4

8M-II Districts 5-8

