KSHSAA announces 2021 state football playoff brackets

KSHSAA announced the state football playoff brackets this weekend, following the conclusion of Week 8 of the regular season. That includes the brackets for all six 11-player classes and both 8-player classes.
All 11-player opening-round games will be played at 7:00 CT on Friday, October 29, unless otherwise noted. All 8-player opening-round games will be played on Thursday, Oct. 28, with Friday games for each subsequent round.
Each bracket, broken down by East/West for classes 6A-4A and by district number for classes 3A-8-player, can be viewed below. Additionally, here are the Week 9 matchups for every Topeka team:
6A West: [13] Wichita-West @ [3] Washburn Rural
6A West: [11] Topeka High @ [6] Lawrence
5A East: [13] Emporia @ [4] Seaman
5A East: [9] Kansas City-Sumner Academy @ [8] Shawnee Heights
5A East: [11] Topeka West @ [6] DeSoto
5A East: [16] Highland Park @ [1] Mill Valley
3A Dist. 1-4: [D4-4] Hiawatha @ [D3-1] Hayden