KSHSAA announces 2021 sub-state basketball brackets
The high school basketball regular season ends this week, and with most of the sub-state brackets set already KSHSAA has unveiled most of the postseason matchups.
Some local first-round matchups are not finalized yet, but will be added once they are determined.
Look below to check out all the sub-state brackets featuring teams from our coverage area in this year’ sub-state.
6A Boys: Washburn Rural (Topeka High, Washburn Rural, Junction City, Lawrence-Free State, Manhattan)
6A Girls: Washburn Rural (Topeka High, Washburn Rural, Junction City, Lawrence-Free State, Manhattan)
6A Boys: Olathe West (Lawrence)
6A Girls: Olathe West (Lawrence)
5A Boys: Topeka West (Seaman, Topeka West, Emporia)
5A Girls: Topeka West (Seaman, Topeka West, Emporia)
5A Boys: De Soto (Highland Park, Shawnee Heights)
5A Girls: De Soto (Highland Park, Shawnee Heights)
4A Boys: Holton (Hayden, Holton, Wamego)
4A Girls: Holton (Hayden, Holton, Wamego)
3A Boys: Council Grove (Osage City, Riley County, Rock Creek, Rossville, St. Marys, Santa Fe Trail, Silver Lake)
3A Girls: Council Grove (Osage City, Riley County, Rock Creek, Rossville, St. Marys, Santa Fe Trail, Silver Lake)
3A Boys: Sabetha (Jeff West, Oskaloosa, Royal Valley)
3A Girls: Sabetha (Jeff West, Oskaloosa, Royal Valley)
3A Boys: Wellsville (Burlington, Perry-Lecompton)
3A Girls: Wellsville (Burlington, Perry-Lecompton)
2A Boys: Cottonwood Falls-Chase County (Lyndon)
2A Girls: Cottonwood Falls-Chase County (Lyndon)
2A Boys: Eskridge-Mission Valley (Jefferson Co. North, McLouth, Mission Valley, Wabaunsee)
2A Girls: Eskridge-Mission Valley (Jefferson Co. North, McLouth, Mission Valley, Wabaunsee)
2A Boys: Blue Rapids-Valley Heights (Valley Falls)
2A Girls: Blue Rapids-Valley Heights (Valley Falls)
1A Boys: Centralia (Jackson Heights)
1A Girls: Centralia (Jackson Heights)
1A Boys: Madison (Cair Paravel, Burlingame)
1A Girls: Madison (Cair Paravel, Burlingame)