      Weather Alert

KSHSAA announces 2021 sub-state basketball brackets

Feb 24, 2021 @ 2:44pm

The high school basketball regular season ends this week, and with most of the sub-state brackets set already KSHSAA has unveiled most of the postseason matchups.

Some local first-round matchups are not finalized yet, but will be added once they are determined.

Look below to check out all the sub-state brackets featuring teams from our coverage area in this year’ sub-state.

6A Boys: Washburn Rural (Topeka High, Washburn Rural, Junction City, Lawrence-Free State, Manhattan)

6A Girls: Washburn Rural (Topeka High, Washburn Rural, Junction City, Lawrence-Free State, Manhattan)

6A Boys: Olathe West (Lawrence)

6A Girls: Olathe West (Lawrence)

5A Boys: Topeka West (Seaman, Topeka West, Emporia)

5A Girls: Topeka West (Seaman, Topeka West, Emporia)

5A Boys: De Soto (Highland Park, Shawnee Heights)

5A Girls: De Soto (Highland Park, Shawnee Heights)

4A Boys: Holton (Hayden, Holton, Wamego)

4A Girls: Holton (Hayden, Holton, Wamego)

3A Boys: Council Grove (Osage City, Riley County, Rock Creek, Rossville, St. Marys, Santa Fe Trail, Silver Lake)

3A Girls: Council Grove (Osage City, Riley County, Rock Creek, Rossville, St. Marys, Santa Fe Trail, Silver Lake)

3A Boys: Sabetha (Jeff West, Oskaloosa, Royal Valley)

3A Girls: Sabetha (Jeff West, Oskaloosa, Royal Valley)

3A Boys: Wellsville (Burlington, Perry-Lecompton)

3A Girls: Wellsville (Burlington, Perry-Lecompton)

2A Boys: Cottonwood Falls-Chase County (Lyndon)

2A Girls: Cottonwood Falls-Chase County (Lyndon)

2A Boys: Eskridge-Mission Valley (Jefferson Co. North, McLouth, Mission Valley, Wabaunsee)

2A Girls: Eskridge-Mission Valley (Jefferson Co. North, McLouth, Mission Valley, Wabaunsee)

2A Boys: Blue Rapids-Valley Heights (Valley Falls)

2A Girls: Blue Rapids-Valley Heights (Valley Falls)

1A Boys: Centralia (Jackson Heights)

1A Girls: Centralia (Jackson Heights)

1A Boys: Madison (Cair Paravel, Burlingame)

1A Girls: Madison (Cair Paravel, Burlingame)

You May Also Like
Change in Unemployment Qualifications Debated
Topeka Man Dies Following Traffic Stop
Family Sues KCMO Over Emergency Dispatch Fail
WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas Cotton Producer Kent Dunn Discusses the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol
KU Drops Department, Degrees