KSHSAA announces 2022 state football playoff brackets
KSHSAA announced the 2022 state football playoff brackets following the conclusion of games in Week 8 of the regular season. That includes the brackets for all six 11-player classes, both 8-player classes and the 6-player class. This is the first year KSHSAA has sanctioned 6-player football.
All 11-player opening-round games will be played at 7:00 CT on Friday, Oct. 29, unless otherwise noted. This year’s 8-player and 6-player opening-round games will be played on either Thursday, Oct. 28 or Friday, Oct. 29, with Friday games for each subsequent round until the championship games. The championship round for all nine sanctioned classes is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26.
Each bracket, broken down by East/West for classes 6A-4A and by district number for classes 3A-6-player, can be viewed below. Additionally, here are the Week 9 matchups for every Topeka team:
Week 9 games featuring Topeka schools
6A West: [11] Dodge City @ [6] Washburn Rural
6A West: [15] Topeka High @ [2] Derby
5A East: [14] Emporia @ [3] Highland Park
5A East: [11] Blue Valley Southwest @ [6] Seaman
5A East: [9] Lansing @ [8] Shawnee Heights
5A East: [13] Topeka West @ [4] Kansas City-Sumner Academy
3A Dist. 1-4: [D3-3] Baldwin @ [D4-2] Hayden
8-player DI Dist. 1-4 (non-playoff): Cair Paravel vs. TBA
Additionally, here are the matchups for the other two programs in Shawnee County, Rossville and Silver Lake:
2A Dist. 1-4: [D4-4] Riley County @ [D3-1] Silver Lake
2A Dist. 1-4: [D4-3] Minneapolis @ [D3-2] Rossville
For updates on where the #580Preps Game of the Week will be throughout the playoffs, stay tuned to the Sports On 580 Twitter account.
Below, you can find all of this year’s KSHSAA state football brackets.
6A East
6A West
5A East
5A West
4A East
4A West
3A Districts 1-4
3A Districts 5-8
2A Districts 1-4
2A Districts 5-8
1A Districts 1-4
1A Districts 5-8
8M-I Districts 1-4
8M-I Districts 5-8
8M-II Districts 1-4
8M-II Districts 5-8
6M Districts 1-2
6M Districts 3-4