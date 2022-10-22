WIBW 580 580 WIBW Logo

KSHSAA announces 2022 state football playoff brackets

October 22, 2022 1:43AM CDT
KSHSAA announced the 2022 state football playoff brackets following the conclusion of games in Week 8 of the regular season. That includes the brackets for all six 11-player classes, both 8-player classes and the 6-player class. This is the first year KSHSAA has sanctioned 6-player football.

All 11-player opening-round games will be played at 7:00 CT on Friday, Oct. 29, unless otherwise noted. This year’s 8-player and 6-player opening-round games will be played on either Thursday, Oct. 28 or Friday, Oct. 29, with Friday games for each subsequent round until the championship games. The championship round for all nine sanctioned classes is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26.

Each bracket, broken down by East/West for classes 6A-4A and by district number for classes 3A-6-player, can be viewed below. Additionally, here are the Week 9 matchups for every Topeka team:

Week 9 games featuring Topeka schools

6A West: [11] Dodge City @ [6] Washburn Rural
6A West: [15] Topeka High @ [2] Derby

5A East: [14] Emporia @ [3] Highland Park
5A East: [11] Blue Valley Southwest @ [6] Seaman
5A East: [9] Lansing @ [8] Shawnee Heights
5A East: [13] Topeka West @ [4] Kansas City-Sumner Academy

3A Dist. 1-4: [D3-3] Baldwin @ [D4-2] Hayden

8-player DI Dist. 1-4 (non-playoff): Cair Paravel vs. TBA

Additionally, here are the matchups for the other two programs in Shawnee County, Rossville and Silver Lake:

2A Dist. 1-4: [D4-4] Riley County @ [D3-1] Silver Lake
2A Dist. 1-4: [D4-3] Minneapolis @ [D3-2] Rossville

For updates on where the #580Preps Game of the Week will be throughout the playoffs, stay tuned to the Sports On 580 Twitter account.

Below, you can find all of this year’s KSHSAA state football brackets.

6A East

KSHSAA

6A West

KSHSAA

5A East

KSHSAA

5A West

KSHSAA

4A East

KSHSAA

4A West

KSHSAA

3A Districts 1-4

KSHSAA

3A Districts 5-8

KSHSAA

2A Districts 1-4

KSHSAA

2A Districts 5-8

1A Districts 1-4

1A Districts 5-8

8M-I Districts 1-4

8M-I Districts 5-8

8M-II Districts 1-4

8M-II Districts 5-8

6M Districts 1-2

6M Districts 3-4

