KSHSAA Board Of Directors Changes Fan Rule
The KSHSAA Board of Directors met virtually Tuesday at the request of the Appeal Board to reconsider their position on spectators for the winter activity season. By a vote of 54-24, the KSHSA BOD approved the motion: Effective Thursday, December 10 through January 28, 2021, interscholastic activities will allow for attendance of up to two parents/guardians per participant(s) family as allowed by local board of education or health department restrictions.
Participants include:
- Players
- Coaches
- Student Managers
- Cheer Squads
- Dance Teams
- Pep Bands
- Student Journalism
Each school is expected to follow to the universal face coverings and social distancing guidelines passed by the KSHSAA BOD on November 24.