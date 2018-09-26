KSHSAA Classifications for 2018-2019

The 2018-19 KSHSAA senior high membership is 354 schools. Wichita-Northeast Magnet school is an unclassified member school.

• Note: Per classification Rule 5-2-2, enrollment ties are broken by using the previous classification cycle count.

• Note: Quasi Team Sports will post classifications before the start of each season, based on Board Approved Policy.

School classification changes with enrollment ranges are as follows:

Class Number of Schools Range Schools Changing Class 6A 36 2495 – 1320 Kansas City-Wyandotte (5A) Leavenworth (5A) Liberal (5A) Olathe West (5A) Shawnee-Mill Valley (5A) 5A 36 1313 – 748 Andover Central (4A) Arkansas City (4A) Basehor-Linwood (4A) Bonner Springs (4A) Hays (4A) Kansas City-Sumner Academy (4A) McPherson (4A) Spring Hill (4A) Wichi­ta-Northwest (6A) 4A 36 679 – 317 None 3A 64 315 – 174 Baxter Springs (4A) Burlington (4A) Clay Center Community (4A) Columbus (4A) Concordia (4A) Frontenac (4A) Galena (4A) Girard (4A) Holcomb (4A) Holton (4A) Hugoton (4A) Kansas City-Bishop Ward (4A) LaCygne-Prairie View (4A) Larned (4A) Lindsborg-Smoky Valley (4A) Marysville (4A) Meriden-Jefferson West (4A) Santa Fe Trail (4A) St. George-Rock Creek (4A) Wichita-Collegiate (4A)

2A 64 172 – 105 Arma-Northeast (3A) Cherokee-Southeast (3A) Conway Springs (3A) Effingham-ACCHS (3A) Ellsworth (3A) Eskridge-Mission Valley (3A) Garden Plain (3A) Horton (3A) Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic (3A) Humboldt (3A) Lakin (3A) McLouth (3A) Mound City-Jayhawk Linn (3A) Oskaloosa (3A) Richmond-Central Heights (3A) Rossville (3A) Sedgwick (3A) Sterling (3A) Whitewater-Remington (3A) Wichita-The Independent (3A) 1A 117 105 – 14 Burden Central (2A) Burlingame (2A) Claflin-Central Plains (2A) Elbing-Berean Academy (2A) Greensburg-Kiowa County (2A) Hill City (2A) Jetmore-Hodgeman County (2A) Kinsley (2A) La Crosse (2A) Lincoln (2A) Little River (2A) Macksville (2A) Moundridge (2A) Olpe (2A) Oxford (2A) Salina-St. John’s Military Academy (2A) Sedan (2A) Solomon (2A) Spearville (2A) Udall (2A)

Full Classifications below: