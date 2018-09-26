KSHSAA Classifications for 2018-2019

The 2018-19 KSHSAA senior high membership is 354 schools. Wichita-Northeast Magnet school is an unclassified member school.
• Note: Per classification Rule 5-2-2, enrollment ties are broken by using the previous classification cycle count.
• Note: Quasi Team Sports will post classifications before the start of each season, based on Board Approved Policy.
School classification changes with enrollment ranges are as follows:
|
Class
|
Number of Schools
|
Range
|
Schools Changing Class
|
6A
|
36
|
2495 – 1320
|
Kansas City-Wyandotte (5A) Leavenworth (5A)
Liberal (5A) Olathe West (5A)
Shawnee-Mill Valley (5A)
|
5A
|
36
|
1313 – 748
|
Andover Central (4A) Arkansas City (4A) Basehor-Linwood (4A) Bonner Springs (4A) Hays (4A)
Kansas City-Sumner Academy (4A) McPherson (4A)
Spring Hill (4A) Wichita-Northwest (6A)
|
4A
|
36
|
679 – 317
|
None
|
3A
|
64
|
315 – 174
|
Baxter Springs (4A)
Burlington (4A)
Clay Center Community (4A) Columbus (4A)
Concordia (4A) Frontenac (4A) Galena (4A) Girard (4A)
Holcomb (4A) Holton (4A) Hugoton (4A)
Kansas City-Bishop Ward (4A) LaCygne-Prairie View (4A) Larned (4A)
Lindsborg-Smoky Valley (4A) Marysville (4A)
Meriden-Jefferson West (4A) Santa Fe Trail (4A)
St. George-Rock Creek (4A) Wichita-Collegiate (4A)
|
