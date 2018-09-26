WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

KSHSAA Classifications for 2018-2019

by on September 26, 2018 at 9:31 AM (46 mins ago)

 The 2018-19 KSHSAA senior high membership is 354 schools. Wichita-Northeast Magnet school is an unclassified member school.

• Note: Per classification Rule 5-2-2, enrollment ties are broken by using the previous classification cycle count.

• Note: Quasi Team Sports will post classifications before the start of each season, based on Board Approved Policy.

School classification changes with enrollment ranges are as follows: 

Class

Number of Schools

Range

Schools Changing Class

6A

36

2495 – 1320

Kansas City-Wyandotte (5A) Leavenworth (5A)

Liberal (5A) Olathe West (5A)

Shawnee-Mill Valley (5A)

5A

36

1313 – 748

Andover Central (4A) Arkansas City (4A) Basehor-Linwood (4A) Bonner Springs (4A) Hays (4A)

Kansas City-Sumner Academy (4A) McPherson (4A)

Spring Hill (4A) Wichi­ta-Northwest (6A)

4A

36

679 – 317

None

3A

64

315 – 174

Baxter Springs (4A)

Burlington (4A)

Clay Center Community (4A) Columbus (4A)

Concordia (4A) Frontenac (4A) Galena (4A) Girard (4A)

Holcomb (4A) Holton (4A) Hugoton (4A)

Kansas City-Bishop Ward (4A) LaCygne-Prairie View (4A) Larned (4A)

Lindsborg-Smoky Valley (4A) Marysville (4A)

Meriden-Jefferson West (4A) Santa Fe Trail (4A)

St. George-Rock Creek (4A) Wichita-Collegiate (4A)

 

 

2A

64

172 – 105

Arma-Northeast (3A)

Cherokee-Southeast (3A) Conway Springs (3A)

Effingham-ACCHS (3A) Ellsworth (3A)

Eskridge-Mission Valley (3A) Garden Plain (3A)

Horton (3A)

Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic (3A) Humboldt (3A)

Lakin (3A) McLouth (3A)

Mound City-Jayhawk Linn (3A) Oskaloosa (3A)

Richmond-Central Heights (3A) Rossville (3A)

Sedgwick (3A) Sterling (3A)

Whitewater-Remington (3A) Wichita-The Independent (3A)

1A

117

105 – 14

Burden Central (2A)

Burlingame (2A)

Claflin-Central Plains (2A) Elbing-Berean Academy (2A) Greensburg-Kiowa County (2A) Hill City (2A)

Jetmore-Hodgeman County (2A) Kinsley (2A)

La Crosse (2A) Lincoln (2A)

Little River (2A) Macksville (2A) Moundridge (2A) Olpe (2A)

Oxford (2A)

Salina-St. John’s Military Academy (2A) Sedan (2A)

Solomon (2A) Spearville (2A) Udall (2A)

Full Classifications below: 

 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.