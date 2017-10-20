KSHSAA Releases 6A, 5A Playoff Football Brackets

After Week Eight action concluded on Friday night, KSHSAA released the playoff brackets for the 6A and 5A classes.

Three Topeka-area schools will host first-round playoff action. In class 6A, Topeka High is the #3 seed in the West bracket. They will host #15 Wichita South. In the 5A East bracket, #5 seed Shawnee Heights will host #12 Leavenworth, while Seaman is the #8 seed and will host #9 Mill Valley.

Washburn Rural is headed on the road as the #11 seed in the 6A West bracket. They must make the long trip to face #6 Garden City. In the 5A East bracket, it’s a rematch of last year’s first round as #16 Highland Park visits #1 Schlagle. And in 5A West action, Topeka West is the #14 seed and heads south to face #3 Maize.

Below are the full first round matchups for 6A and 5A.

