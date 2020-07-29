KSHSAA Says Fall Sports Are Starting on Schedule
By action of the KSHSAA Executive Board Tuesday, all fall activities will begin as scheduled for the 2020-21 school year. This includes practice and competition.
Local school districts retain the right to modify the start dates for practice or competition based on their local and county health recommendations.
The Executive Board voted 5-4 to keep the current fall sports schedule and not send it to the Board of Directors for a vote on the postponement of games to later dates.
The KSHSAA considerations for fall activities released on July 22 are still in effect. Those considerations are posted here:
Return to Activity – General Considerations
Activity Specific Considerations