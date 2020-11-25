KSHSAA Says “Play Ball” with Some Changes for Winters Sports
The KSHSAA Executive Board says Winter Sports are a go for the 2020-2021 season but some adjustments will be made.
The 78 member Executive Board passed several items on their agenda on Tuesday evening. The main one is that the Winter sports season will be conducted like normal with competitions starting on December 1st.
The students will play till December 22nd and then take a competition moratorium to January 7th. They can play competition on January 8th and resume a normal schedule.
One of the biggest talking points was fans in the stands. There will be no spectators in the stands from December 1st to January 28th. There was a discussion on two tickets per student but that got voted down. So starting the season no Winter sports will have fans in attendance.
KSHSAA did say that could be changed at an upcoming meeting.
The seasons will not be shortened, they will have the normal maximum amount of games played if everything goes smoothly.
As for tournaments in basketball, Eight-team tournaments in basketball can still be held as long as there are two gyms. As for wrestling, no more than 8 teams, 112 participants.