KSHSAA To Delay Fall Sports Plan
Gov. Laura Kelly stated during her Wednesday press conference that she will be issuing an Executive Order this Monday to delay the start of school for grades K-12 until after Labor Day, Sept. 7, 2020.
The question now is what will happen to the fall sports season.
Gov. Laura Kelly said that school related activities and sports fall under the Executive Order as well.
KSHSAA sent out this release to the schools, administrators and superintendents.
We will have to wait till next week to find out what will occur for the Fall sports season.