KSU faculty says climate change could shorten Kansas tallgrass

Researchers say climate change could reduce an important forage grass in Kansas and other Great Plains states to less than half its current stature during the next 75 years.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports studies involving Kansas State University faculty indicate that revision of the climate would potentially shrink the plant size of big bluestem grass by 60 percent. The grass usually ranges from 4 feet (1.2 meters) to 6 feet (1.8 meters) in height in Kansas pastures.

Scientists believe most of the transformation would be driven by the change in rainfall rather than temperature.

Researchers say that kind of reduction would disrupt the region’s livestock economy because big bluestem grass covers millions of acres.