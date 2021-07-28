KSU Prof Files ADA Suit

A Kansas State University professor with ADHD alleges in a lawsuit that he was discriminated against because of the condition.
The Wichita Eagle reports that Sanjoy Das, an associate professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering, filed the lawsuit in federal court.
Das requested reasonable work accommodations as allowed under the Americans with Disabilities Act, but was denied, he alleged in court documents.
He claimed the denial of accommodations and retaliation he experienced for complaining about discrimination led to a new anxiety disorder diagnosis and work-related stress.
Das also alleged he was passed over for promotion, despite the fact that he has higher qualifications than other faculty members who have been promoted.
He is seeking more than $75,000 in diminished earnings, personal suffering and injury, and other damages.