KSU research associate charged with shooting and wounding Manhattan police officer

by on January 8, 2018 at 1:42 PM

A research associate at Kansas State University has been charged with shooting and wounding a police officer in Manhattan.

Riley County prosecutor Barry Wilkerson said 38-year-old Mark Harrison was charged Monday with three counts of attempted capital murder.  He said Harrison was making a first appearance later in the day.  Bond is set at $2 million.

The Riley County Police Department said in a news release that Sgt. Pat Tiede has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.  Tiede was wounded Friday afternoon while responding to a report of a domestic situation.  Harrison surrendered after barricading himself inside a home for two hours.

Kansas State spokesman Jeff Morris told the Manhattan Mercury that Harrison is a research associate in the university’s mechanical and nuclear engineering department.

