KSU-Salina Adds New Program

There’s a new major available at K-State’s Salina campus that is unique in Kansas, and one of the few places in the country where it’s available.
Industry demand for workers skilled in machine learning and autonomous systems is behind the newest bachelor’s degree option from Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus.
Autonomous systems and machine learning involve letting an application learn and improve from data and experience without being programmed to do so.
These systems, which can work with minimal-to-no human contact, include digital assistants like Siri and Alexa, website recommendation systems, and self-driving vehicles.
Students will learn skills to create autonomous systems that collaborate with humans through the use of modern programming languages.
In addition, the program will equip students with transferrable skills such as systems development, statistics, and data analytics techniques.
The program can be completed entirely online, or through a hybrid of online and on-campus courses.