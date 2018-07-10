WIBW News Now!

KSU to increase athletic department budget after receiving record amount of donations

by on July 10, 2018 at 2:44 PM (6 hours ago)

Kansas State plans to increase its athletic department budget for the upcoming fiscal year after setting a record in donations this year.

The university announced Tuesday that the athletic department received cash payments of $30.9 million in the last fiscal year.  The department says a record $18.9 million of that was designated to the Ahearn Fund giving program.

For the next fiscal year, the athletic department’s budget will increase by $8.9 million to $82.1 million.

The record donations helped Kansas State achieve a balanced budget for the ninth consecutive fiscal year.  The school’s athletic department does not use public tax money or tuition funds in its budget.

Most of next fiscal year’s athletic department revenue is expected to come from Ahearn Fund donations and Big 12/NCAA revenue shares.

