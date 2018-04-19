KSU’s Brian Patrick to Transfer

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber announced today that sophomore guard Brian Patrick has elected to transfer and will not return to the Wildcat men’s basketball team.

“We appreciate Brian’s contributions to our basketball program and wish him the best of luck as he pursues his playing career at another institution.”

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Patrick saw action in 49 games in his two-year playing career (2016-18), averaging 1.9 points on 39.1 percent shooting (34-of-87) in 6.7 minutes per game. Of his 34 career field goals, 22 came from 3-point range. He scored a career-best 11 points at West Virginia on Feb. 11, 2017.