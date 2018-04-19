WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


54°F
Clear
Feels Like 54°
Winds North 7 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear58°
34°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy63°
43°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of Rain50°
42°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Overcast60°
45°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy67°
47°

KSU’s Brian Patrick to Transfer

by on April 19, 2018 at 10:18 AM (3 hours ago)

 Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber announced today that sophomore guard Brian Patrick has elected to transfer and will not return to the Wildcat men’s basketball team.

“We appreciate Brian’s contributions to our basketball program and wish him the best of luck as he pursues his playing career at another institution.”

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Patrick saw action in 49 games in his two-year playing career (2016-18), averaging 1.9 points on 39.1 percent shooting (34-of-87) in 6.7 minutes per game. Of his 34 career field goals, 22 came from 3-point range. He scored a career-best 11 points at West Virginia on Feb. 11, 2017.