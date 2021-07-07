KSU’s Johnson Center Funds Fight Against Cancer

The Johnson Cancer Research Center at Kansas State University has been able to direct over $415,000 to cancer research and education programs and students this past year.
In academic year 2020-2021, the center awarded $95,500 in faculty Innovative Research Awards for studies in such areas as safer drug delivery methods, lab-on-a-chip cancer detection technology, and new chemical tools for cancer drug discovery.
It also awarded over $150,000 in undergraduate and graduate student Cancer Research Awards.
The center also facilitated two major directed gifts.
The Flossie West Trust provided $100,000 for breast cancer immunotherapy research.
Two Linders Family Cancer Expansion Awards totaling $20,000 were awarded to help faculty members expand the cancer focus of their research programs.
The Johnson Cancer Research Center has nearly 90 faculty members conducting multidisciplinary cancer research in 20 departments at Kansas State University.
Its programs depend on private donations.