KU Administrator Named NDSU President

A University of Kansas administrator has been selected as president at North Dakota State University.
The North Dakota state Board of Higher Education unanimously opted for David Cook, the vice chancellor for public affairs and economic development at the Lawrence school.
A total of 47 candidates were initially reviewed after meeting qualifications.
Cook’s role at KU included working with lobbyists to bring state and federal money to the school.
Cook was named to head public affairs and economic development at Kansas in 2020.
He previously served as vice chancellor and founding dean for the school’s Edwards campus, and was an associated vice chancellor for the Kansas medical school.
The contract for Cook, who will start no later than July 1st, will be negotiated with leaders of the university system.