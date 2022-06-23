KU Appoints New Civil Rights, Title IX Head

The University of Kansas has selected a new person to oversee its civil rights and Title IX efforts.
Lauren Jones McKown has been named KU’s associate vice chancellor for civil rights and Title IX.
McKown comes to KU from Northern Virginia Community College, where she serves as the institution’s Title IX coordinator.
McKown begins her new role with KU on June 26th.
Prior to her role with Northern Virginia Community College, McKown served as director of the Center for Accommodation and Access and Title IX coordinator at Columbus State University.
Before that, she was director of compliance, director of equal opportunity and diversity, and Title IX coordinator at Texas A&M International University.
McKown earned her law degree from New England Law in Boston, and has both a master’s degree and bachelor’s degree from KU.