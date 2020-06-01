      Breaking News
KU Being Sued by Students

Jun 1, 2020 @ 9:26am

Two students are suing the University of Kansas for refunds they believe they should have received after classes were moved online and activities were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two females from Johnson County, who are not named, filed the lawsuit.

They contend the university is keeping money students should have received by refusing to refund the cost of campus fees for the time after students left campus, and by issuing credits for on-campus dining packages instead of refunds, The Lawrence Journal-World reported.

The lawsuit leaves open the possibility of becoming a class-action for all 26,000 university students, but it’s unclear if other plaintiffs have signed on to the case.

KU spokeswoman Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said the university was aware of the lawsuit, but would refrain from commenting “until the appropriate time.”

Barcomb-Peterson noted that the university has provided refunds in several areas, such as parking, housing, and dining.

