KU Championship Parade Held This Sunday

The Kansas Basketball National Championship parade starts at 2 p.m. Sunday, and will feature the Kansas Spirit Squads, Band and basketball team on Mass Street from 6th to 19th.
Mass Street will be unavailable to vehicle north and south traffic starting at 3 a.m. on Sunday morning until roughly 2 hours after the end of the parade.
Starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday, fans can park on campus in Lot 90, Burge Union and the Computer Center to catch shuttles downtown for the parade.
Shuttles will run up to an hour post parade.