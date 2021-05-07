KU Details Upcoming Budget Cuts
A letter from KU Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer, Chief Financial Officer Jeff DeWitt, and Vice Provost for Finance Jason Hornberger has outlined budget cuts for the coming year.
Pointing to declining enrollment, lower state funding, and increasing costs of operations, the Administration announced budget cuts to various departments and administrative units.
The departments seeing the largest cuts are the School of Engineering and School of Music, each absorbing a twelve percent cut.
Close behind with ten percent cuts are the Schools of Law, Pharmacy, and Arts and Science.
Five different administrative units saw cuts of ten percent each.
Of all the schools and administrative units, only the “International Affairs Unit” and the “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Unit” saw no budget cuts.
The administration said they funded mandatory cost increases, such as employee health insurance, utilities, and faculty promotion and tenure pay increases before making the cuts.