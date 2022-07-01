KU Disbands COVID Group

In an open letter to the University of Kansas community, KU Chancellor Doug Girod has announced a major change in the university’s approach to COVID-19.
The chancellor wrote that the University of Kansas has demobilized its Lawrence Campus COVID-19 Unified Command, indicating that while COVID-19 is not gone, public health experts feel we have reached an endemic stage where the virus can be managed through normal everyday business practices.
Additionally, in recognition of the shift in the pandemic landscape, the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team has stopped meeting regularly.
He noted that the actions align with those taken by community partners, including Douglas County, which ended its COVID-19 disaster declaration earlier in June, and demobilized its own county-wide Unified Command Team.
Girod said the university will continue to monitor COVID-19 in consultation with these partners, and will adjust should circumstances change in the future.