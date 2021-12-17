      Weather Alert

KU Drops ACT Requirement

Dec 17, 2021 @ 8:12am

The Kansas Board of Regents has approved new admissions standards that create a path for students to attend the University of Kansas without taking the ACT or SAT standardized tests.

The board unanimously voted to allow admission of students with a 3.25 or higher high school GPA, the Lawrence Journal-World reports.

KU was the only remaining Regents university that did not allow admission without a standardized test.

KU Chancellor Douglas Girod said that high school grade point averages do a better job than ACT scores of predicting college success.

The university now will admit students who have a 3.25 or higher GPA, or those with a 2.0 GPA and score at least 21 on the ACT.

Girod told the Regents, “This was driven by the pandemic, but I think people were figuring out quickly that these tests were creating barriers.”

