      Weather Alert

KU Drops Department, Degrees

Feb 19, 2021 @ 8:26am

The University of Kansas plans to eliminate its Humanities department and two undergraduate degrees because of low enrollment, Provost Barbara Bichelemeyer said.

In addition, seven other undergraduate degrees with low enrollment will be merged with other degrees.

Six low-enrollment programs will continue, The Lawrence Journal-World reported.

The university will discontinue its Humanities department, along with degrees in Visual Art Education, and Humanities, Bichelemeyer told the Kansas Board of Regents.

Discontinuing the Visual Art Education degree would save about $100,000, and eliminating the Humanities degree would save about $400,000, she said.

The 15 programs cited by Bichelemeyer did not meet the board’s requirements of having a five-year average of 10 graduates, or a five-year average of at least 25 juniors and seniors in the program.

You May Also Like
UPDATE - Rolling Power Outages Called Off in Kansas
WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas State Representatives Joe Newland and Lisa Moser
Wilson Leads Jayhawks Over Cyclones
Topeka Initiates Walk-In Reporting of Accidents
Geiman to Williams Ally Oop At Buzzer Beats Mules