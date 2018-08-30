KU football stadium to be renamed David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

The football stadium at the University of Kansas will be renamed David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The renaming ceremony to honor Booth will be held during halftime of the Kansas game against Nicholls State.

Last September, Booth said he planned to donate $50 million, the largest gift in the history of Kansas Athletics, to help the football program. The first phase of the improvements is an indoor practice facility, which is currently under construction.

More than a decade ago, Booth funded construction of the Booth Family Hall of Athletics in Allen Fieldhouse, which houses the KU Athletics Hall of Fame. He also allowed James Naismith’s original rules of basketball to be permanently housed on the Lawrence campus