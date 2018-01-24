KU Fraternities, Sororities holding bone marrow registration drive this week

Approximately 20 fraternities and sororities at the University of Kansas are getting their members registered to be stem cell and bone marrow transplant donors this week.

“Each day I’ve got two or three fraternity houses that I will be at,” said organizer Steve Sears, himself the previous recipient of a transplant and an alumni officer with Sigma Nu fraternity at KU. “I’ve got volunteers at each house, which include alumni and the house moms from each house are helping me out. We’re hoping to collect up to a thousand registrants all in one week here at KU.”

The process is easy for donors to get on the list.

“You fill out a three or four page form, which is basically just contact information so they can find you if you’re determined to be the best match for someone, as well as some very basic health information,” Sears said. “Also, ancestry information as you best understand it, so that they can better understand your health history and whether you’d be a good match. The second part of registering is to provide a DNA sample, which is done with two Q-Tips that you swish around on the inside of your cheek.”

The process gets a little more invasive if you are a match.

“You will eventually be directed to a collection center, where you will be hooked up to a machine that is very similar in appearance and in process to a kidney dialysis machine,” Sears said. “Your blood is circulated through the machine and the machine collects your stem cells, returns the rest of your blood to you and the stem cells are provided to the patient in need. It doesn’t have any really short or long term impact on the donor’s health at all. It’s a very simple,

painless process to go through.”

In fact, if anyone whose information is collected through this drive ends up being an actual donor in 2018, that student will be eligible for a $1000 scholarship through the Kansas Fraternity Landlords League.