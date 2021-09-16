KU Fraternity Protested

Hundreds of people chanted and held signs outside a University of Kansas fraternity house where a member is accused of sexually assaulting another student.
The Kansas City Star reports that the protests held both Monday and Tuesday evenings outside the Phi Kappa Psi house came after the fraternity officials reported the allegations.
University Chancellor Douglas Girod said a statement that fraternity leaders have been cooperative.
The Lawrence Police Department responded Monday to what was initially reported as a trespassing in progress, and encountered several hundred people engaged in protest.
No arrests were made and no injuries were reported, police said.
The police department also denied social media claims that it had used pepper spray on protestors, saying this was done by private security personnel in advance of police arrival.
A spokesman for the fraternity said the organization has been made aware of the allegations involving one of its new undergraduate members, and the university was immediately notified.