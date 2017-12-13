WIBW News Now!

KU grad gives $2 million to school

by on December 13, 2017 at 4:00 PM (3 hours ago)

A University of Kansas graduate is giving the school $2 million to endow a scholarship in the School of Law and a research fund in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

The university announced the gift from William Bradley Jr. to the KU Endowment on Wednesday.

The money will provide $1 million for the Bradley Family Scholarship for law school students.  The other $1 million will endow the Bradley Family Research
Excellence Fund, which will provide awards to faculty in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences whose research involves undergraduates.

Bradley earned a bachelor’s degree in English in 1977 and a law degree in 1980.

He eventually became the third-largest individual shareholder in NIC Inc., an Olathe-based information service provider for federal and state governments.

He is retired.

